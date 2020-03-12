Over 10 cr saplings planted under Palle Pragathi

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: About 10.9 crore saplings were planted in over 1.41 lakh locations under Telangana ku Haritha Haram during the planting season this fiscal, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Thursday in the Assembly. Also, 3.16 crore seedlings were distributed for homestead plantation. Both Haritha Haram and sanitation were main activities during Palle Pragathi, he said.

Responding to a question on Palle Pragathi during the Question Hour, Errabelli said funds sanctioned under the village action plan can now be utilised for avenue and saplings plantation along canals. “We are releasing Rs 339 crore to all gram panchayats every month in addition to grants sanctioned under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS),” he said.

The Minister explained that Palle Pragathi was taken up with the twin objectives of enhancing the quality of life in rural areas and improving the governance of gram panchayats. As part of sanitation works, segregation of waste, removal of garbage, cleaning of roads, drains and debris, as well as construction of cremation grounds and dumpyards were being taken up. Tractors were purchased for the transportation of waste and watering of plants.

In a reply to another question on tractors supplied to each gram panchayat, Errabelli said new tractors were distributed to about 12,215 of 12,751 gram panchayats in addition to the existing 79 tractors in the State under Palle Pragathi. An estimated expenditure of Rs 8 lakh per year for maintenance, including diesel as well as salaries of drivers, will be met by the gram panchayats from the funds sanctioned by the State and Central governments in addition to the MGNREGS, he said.

Following requests from legislators of various political parties, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy agreed to take up a short discussion on Palle Pragathi over the next couple of days.

