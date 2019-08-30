Over 100 dogs found dead in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: The animal birth control initiative for stray dogs taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took an unsavoury turn on Friday when animal activists spotted workers, allegedly from the Animal Birth Control (ABC) facility at Nagole, dumping over 100 dog carcasses at the Autonagar dumpyard in LB Nagar.

On Friday morning, based on a tipoff, animal welfare volunteers rushed to Nagole where they spotted a GHMC mini-truck filled with the carcasses. According to members of Humane Society International (HSI) and Blue Cross Hyderabad, some of the dogs in the truck were still alive.

The animal volunteers tried to stop the vehicle and question the workers. “They refused to stop the mini-van and our colleagues followed the vehicle till LB Nagar where a huge dumpyard is located. Some dogs were still alive when the vehicle was stopped at Nagole,” animal rights advocate of HSI Shreya Paropkari said.

According to HSI members, such large number of dogs cannot die at once due to natural reasons, and there is a need for an impartial post-mortem examination. The veterinary wing of GHMC cannot be allowed to investigate the issue because of their involvement in the incident, they said.

“Post-mortem of the dead dogs must be done in the presence of external experts because the veterinary wing of GHMC is involved. Third party independent experts must be brought in to find the exact reasons for the incident. The inquiry report will not be impartial if the investigation is carried out by the veterinary wing,” the activists said.

The LB Nagar police said they received a complaint. “We received the complaint and issued an acknowledgement. Preliminary inquiry is on,” LB Nagar SHO V Ashok Reddy said.

