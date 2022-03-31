Over 1,000 students of GITAM-Hyderabad campus gets placements

Sangareddy: Overcoming all the challenges thrown up by Covid-19, over 1,000 students of GITAM-University Hyderabad had got campus placements at the end of the academic year. Three hundred of them had got multiple campus placements from 230 companies that participated in the campus drive. Two students have got placements from USA based company with a record package $45,000 dollars per annum package.

Organising the annual Achievers Day-2022 at the GITAM-Hyderabad campus at Rudraram in Sangareddy district on Thursday, the Varsity management has handed over the placement offers to their students during a colourful ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Vice-chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad has said that the students and Varsity management had a tough time in providing the off-line training at the campus during the past two years due to Covid-19.

However, Prof Prasad said that they have organised the training programmes whenever situation permitted them. Saying that the students had crossed all their expectations this year, the Pro-Vice-chancellor has said that the students had got more placements than they had expected.

Chief Guest of the progamme Head Areagaon Life Sciences (GVK Bio) Dr Srinivas Puppala asked youngsters to use their first job as a platform to achieve much bigger goals in their career. So far, 90 per cent of eligible B-Tech, M-Tech, BBA, B-Com, MBA, B-Pharmacy, BSc and MSC were placed in IT Services, Product development, Core Industries, and Pharmaceutical Companies.

The Management students had got the highest CTC of Rs 12.56 lakh, Science students Rs 7.5 lakh CTC, Pharmacy students Rs 3 lakh per annum. Virtusa, a USA based company, had hired two students by offering 45,000 dollars per annum package. Pega Systems had offered Rs 16 lakh per annum for a few students while the Federal Bank and Celigo have offered Rs 12.5 lakh and Rs 11 lakh per annum packages. Wipro Elite recruited 150 students while TCS 118, Value Momentum 72, Accenture 66, Mind tree 33, Musigam 25, Coforge, 23, EN Hisecure 13, Tek Systems 10, Win Wire and Birla Soft 9 each, and several other companies have inducted multiple students.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .