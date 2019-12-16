Over 10,000 expected to attend Christmas feast in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Minority Welfare Koppula Eshwar along with Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, held a meeting on the arrangements of Christmas, at BRKR Bhavan here on Monday.

The Minister for Minority Welfare directed the officers to make preparations for the Feast to be offered by the State government at the LB Nagar stadium on December 20. He said that the government was offering the feast just like other festivals in the State. He said over 10,000 people would attend the feast.

He said that extra care must be taken in providing sanitation at the venue by providing sufficient number of mobile toilets, drinking water facilities, decoration, public address system, LED screens for display, bandobast, traffic and uninterrupted power supply at the venue. He said the gifts for eligible Christians had been distributed already.

The Ministers would visit the venue on Wednesday to review the preparations. Minister for home called upon all the officials to work in coordination to make the programme a big success. Minister Malla Reddy said the feast would be successful like every other year.

Minority Welfare Adviser MK Khan, Chairman Minority Finance Corporation Akbar Hussain, MLCs Rajeswar Rao, Elvis Stephenson, and Special Chief Secretary Ajay Mishra and others also attended the meeting.

