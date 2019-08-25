Over 1,100 parks developed across country under AMRUT

By | Published: 6:07 pm

New Delhi: Over 1,100 parks have been developed so far across the country under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), an official said on Sunday.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry, more than 4,288 acre of land is being enriched as green spaces and parks under the mission, a flagship programme of the central government.

Development of parks and public places is one of the major thrust areas under the mission to increase the amenity value of the cities by developing greenery.

“So far, a total of 1,159 parks have been developed across the country under AMRUT,” the official said.

He said the components of parks developed include children friendly equipment, divyang (disabled) friendly features, open gym, besides providing park-related softscape and hardscape elements and other horticulture works.

The AMRUT was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015 in 500 cities across the country, covering about 60 per cent of the total urban population.

Around Rs 1,768 crore was allocated for the green spaces and parks sector, and a total of 2,355 park projects costing Rs 1,522 crore was taken up under the AMRUT, the HUA ministry said.

In addition to the completed projects, 990 projects worth Rs 812 crore are under progress, it said.