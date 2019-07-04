Over 11k students to get free sanitary napkins across Telangana

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is collaborating with public sector enterprise, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on a pilot project to create awareness on menstruation and menstrual hygiene among children in government schools in the State.

The pilot project will benefit over 11,516 girl students enrolled in 75 government schools in five mandals of Telangana. Taken up as part of BDL’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, it is likely to be expanded to 22 other mandals in the next phase consequent upon the results.

The BDL has provided a funding of Rs 71.82 lakh for the project and sanitary napkins will be supplied to students free of cost through a team of volunteers identified and female teachers from the schools, according to a press release.

Prof. R Murugesan, Head, Centre for CSR, Public Private Partnership and People’s Action NIRDPR, said this project is aiming to create awareness on health and menstrual hygiene along with sociological and environmental issues. It also aims at removing the stigma associated with menstruation among rural adolescent girls, driving them towards fruitful education without any absenteeism and health hazards.

