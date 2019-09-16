Over 1,300 km declared as NH after Telangana formation

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: After the formation of Telangana, 1,366 km of the road network was upgraded to National Highways (NH), taking the total length of NHs in the State to 3,824 km.

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways communicated regarding the upgrade of 3,135 km of State roads into NHs in the last four years. But, of the 3,135 km, 1,366-km length was in-principle approved as NHs so far and the remaining 1,769 km were yet to be declared as NHs, Reddy said in the Council on Sunday.

Replying to a question by S Subhash Reddy, the Roads and Buildings Minister said in addition to the above, the State government appealed to upgrade six State roads covering 688 km as NHs. The approval for this is being awaited from the Central Government, said Reddy.

The Minister, who also holds the Housing portfolio, said of the nearly 2.82 lakh 2BHKs in the State, 1.79 lakh were grounded. Among these, 1.30 lakh were nearing completion and 96,042 were 90 per cent ready. Till August 31, 2019, 3,829 houses were allotted to beneficiaries.

The Central government sanctioned 65,149 houses in 2014-15 and 56,748 houses in 2015-16 under the Indira Awas Yojana, but the programme was discontinued in 2016-17 onwards, he said while replying to MIM MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri.

