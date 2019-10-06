Over 14 lakh govt school students to get dictionaries in Telangana

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: In a unique initiative aimed at improving their learning capabilities, all the students of Classes VI to X in government and local body schools are to be provided with dictionaries.

More than 14 lakh students are to be provided dictionaries that provide translation of words from English to Telugu and vice-versa, by the Directorate of School Education. Officials said the move was aimed at enhancing the learning capabilities of these students and also help improve their English vocabulary.

“Our estimates have suggested the need for 14,04,444 dictonaries for the students of Classes VI and X,” said a senior official, adding that the same were being purchased with funds raised through the recently introduced Corporate Social Responsibility, a donor portal which is now rechristened as Individual Social Responsibility.

The directorate’s plan is to provide long dictionaries to schools and pocket or medium size dictionaries to students. “The dictionaries will be purchased through tender process and a notification for the same will be issued soon,” the official said.

Bicycles too

Apart from dictionaries, meritorious and students with high attendance would soon be presented with bicycles. The directorate has started the process and has called a meeting to finalize separate designs for both boys and girls.

“Bicycles for girls and boys require different specifications. We have suggested carrier rack in front so that girls can keep their bags besides side mudguards for their safety,” he said. The Telangana Cooperative Apex Bank donated Rs.5 lakh towards purchase of bicycles for students under CSR project.

So far, the donor portal of the directorate has invoked good response from corporates and individuals, including NRIs. Recently, the directorate and Confederation of India Industry (CII)-Telangana entered into a memorandum of understanding to train 5,000 government school teachers in basic IT skills and the project was rolled out in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services and CII member companies.

“Apart from funds, several IT companies are also coming forward to train teachers and students in IT skills. Some corporates are keen on adopting schools and developing facilities,” the official added.

