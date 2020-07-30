Over 14,000 Covid beds availabile in Telangana hospitals

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The bed availability for Covid-19 patients in government, private teaching hospitals and corporate hospitals in the State continues to remain healthy, according to the daily health bulletin on Wednesday.

In government hospitals and private teaching hospitals combined, there are 14,685 vacant beds while there are 6,230 beds vacant beds available in only government hospitals across the State. The total number of beds available in corporate hospitals across the State is 1,744.

