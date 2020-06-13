Over 18,800 farmers apply for Rythu Bandhu in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Nalgonda: Over 18,800 applications have been received by the officials from the farmers in Nalgonda district for Rythu Bandhu scheme. Officials received a huge number of applications on the last date on Saturday.

As the uploading the details of applications online would take time, the officials reportedly decided to accept the applications on Monday also to ensure that no eligible farmer would miss the opportunity.

In Nalgonda district, highest number of applications have been received in Gurrampode mandal. Out of total 2,121 newly issued pattadar passbooks, 1,600 farmers were submitted their application for Rythu Bandhu scheme. In all, 3,74,014 farmers were benefited in Nalgonda district under Rythu Bandhu scheme in the last monsoon crop season.

In Suryapet district, the officials received over 11,900 applications from the farmers for Rythu Bandhu scheme. Highest number of applications 1100 received from the farmers in Athamkur(S) mandal in the district, according to official figures.

