Over 19k Engg seats left vacant in Telangana

Hyderabad: As many as 19,886 engineering seats were left vacant at the end of final phase of TS EAMCET-2019 web-based counselling for admissions into various engineering courses for the academic year 2019-20.

The final phase of counselling also saw 1,02,348 candidates qualifying of which 58,150 candidates attended the process of certificate verification. The number of fresh candidates who attended certificate verification was 4,222 while the number of candidates who had exercised their options were 36,697.

The number of colleges with 100 per cent admissions were 44 out of which 12 were university colleges while the rest 32 were private engineering colleges. There were three engineering colleges that had zero admissions.

To avail the self reporting system, candidates can log into https://tseamcet.nic.in complete the process and take the printout, on which Hall Ticket Number, Rank, Name, Father’s Name, Allotted College, Branch and Admission Number are available. Candidates must report at the allotted college on or before July 31 otherwise the provisional allotment order automatically stands cancelled and candidate would have no claim on the provisional allotment made.