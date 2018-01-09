Over 2.77 lakh sign up for Teacher Recruitment Test

By | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: More than 2.77 lakh candidates have registered for the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT). Of the total, School Assistant posts have got maximum applications i.e. 1,45,158, followed by 89,149 for secondary grade teacher posts. Language pandit, school assistant (physical education) and physical education teacher posts received 24,219; 2,177 and 16,871 applications, respectively.

Telangana State Public Service Commission in a press release on Monday asked candidates to correct their wrongly entered bio-data through the edit option provided till January 11. It said the option will be considered for one time only and candidates should show utmost care while using it as the data would be considered up to the final selection.

A total of 8,792 teacher posts in the government schools were notified by the PSC.