Over 2 lakh cardholders receive rice in Medchal-Malkajgiri

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector Vasam Venkateswarlu on Monday said rice was distributed to more than two lakh ration cardholders in the district.

The distribution of rice to the remaining cardholders would be completed soon, he said in a press release. He asked cardholders to collect rice from the shops in a systematic manner by maintaining social distancing. He also advised cardholders to wear masks before coming to the shops. If any cardholder attempts to collect more rice than the permitted quota, action would be taken, he said, adding that arrangements were made for distribution of rice to 4.90 lakh cardholders through 636 ration shops in the district.

