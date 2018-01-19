Over 2.18 lakh offenders to be geo-tagged in Telangana

By | Published: 1:29 am 1:34 am

Hyderabad: As part of their efforts to make Telangana a crime-free State, the police on Thursday started the mammoth exercise ‘Sakala Nerasthula Samagra Survey’ to geo-tag all offenders across the State.

Barring a few technical glitches in uploading details of offenders on tabs in some police stations, the exercise aimed at enumerating and geo-tagging offenders was carried out in a hassle-free manner and is expected to continue for a few more days.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy took part in the survey at Habeebnagar, Madhapur and Saroornagar police stations. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said there were over 2.18 lakh offenders in the State. The survey would not only help the police in controlling crime but also enable in detecting cases quickly, he said.

Special focus would be laid on offenders hailing from other States and efforts would be made to discuss with senior police officials in other States to geo-tag the offenders there, he said.

All police officers in the State visited residences of offenders with criminal history during the past 10 years to enroll them. The database would give a 360 degree profile of offenders and their current activities. It will be uploaded to the Crime Data Analytics Unit of the TSCOP app.

Instructions have been issued to personnel in the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) and Central Crime Records Bureau (CCRB) to segregate habitual offenders in specified categories of the last 10 years based on residential addresses furnished in crime records and share the same with station house officers (SHOs) in districts for physical verification.

Geo-tagging of potential offenders will be done for tracking by all police patrol teams, Blue Colts, sector Sub-Inspectors, crime staff and SHOs on a daily basis.

Systematic efforts will be initiated by DCRBs and CCRB to get history sheets opened in case of potential offenders and transfer the same to places of residence as located during the survey. The sheets will be maintained at several police stations in case of offenders living in multiple places changing addresses frequently.

The entire exercise would be done to gain absolute control over crime and offenders using high-end technologies, officials said.

The Government Railway Police, who also undertook the exercise, identified and recorded 200 offenders under their jurisdiction in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.