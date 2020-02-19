Over 20 school students injured in bee attack in Warangal Rural

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Warangal Rural: More than 20 students of government model school at Vanchanagiri in Geesugonda mandal were attacked by honey bees on Wednesday during lunch hour.

“The children have been shifted to MGM Hospital for treatment and our police personnel went to the hospital to assist the school authorities,” said Inspector J Sivaramaiah.

The incident occurred when the students were cleaning their plates after having lunch at the school.

While some of them have been discharged, others are undergoing treatment. Except minor injuries, the condition of all the injured students is said to be normal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter