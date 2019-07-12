Over 2,000 drunk drivers arrested in SL in a week

By | Published: 11:03 am

Colombo: Over 2,000 drunk drivers have been arrested in Sri Lanka over the last seven days after police launched a special island-wide operation since July 5, police said in a statement here Thursday.

A total of 2,037 drivers were arrested from across the country till Thursday afternoon, in the special operations which will end on August 5, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said the drunk drivers would be fined 25,000 Sri Lankan rupees ($142) and officers who make the arrests would be rewarded.

Road accidents claimed over 3,000 lives in Sri Lanka last year.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter