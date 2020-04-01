Over 2,000 people get food, shelter in Malkajgiri

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Responding to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s call to build confidence, provide shelter and food to migrant workers who have been working in Telangana, TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency Incharge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy organised a food distribution camp on Tuesday.

The TRS leader along with Marri Lakshman Reddy Group of Institutions provided food and basic amenities like water, shelter etc. for more than 2,000 people at Deewan function hall in Government School Athvelly, Gandimaisamma, Qutbullapur constituency. Rice, oil, drinking water and foodgrains were also distributed. NGO Tara, students of Institute of Aeronautical Engineering also took active part in the distribution. “We are working for the poor and needy, by making Chief Minister as our role model,” Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said.

