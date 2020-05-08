Over 20,000 migrants leave Telanagna in Shramik special trains

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: At a time when migrant workers were fretted over how to return to their native places given the extension of the countrywide lockdown, Shramik Special Trains came as a big help for them. Since the last one week, close to 20,000 migrant workers had been transported in Shramik Special Trains from Hyderabad to different States such as Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Telangana government has collaborated with the South Central Railway (SCR) and were running Shramik Special Trains from May 1 to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the lockdown.

Also read More migrant workers head home from Telangana on Special trains

According to SCR officials, special trains are being run only after taking necessary measures, including sanitisation of the stations and trains, marking of circles for maintaining physical distance and offering masks to migrant workers before they board the train. These special trains are being operated from point-to-point on the request of both the State governments concerned as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons.

In Hyderabad, railway officials, along with the police department and district administration, have been sending migrant workers to their respective States from Lingampally, Cherlapally, Ghatkesar, Bibinagar, Medchal and Bolarum stations.

TS government’s efforts

As part of this, the State government has been identifying migrant workers after they register themselves with the nearest police station or through app, and bringing them in batches to the designated railway station in sanitised buses following physical distancing norms and other precautions.

Once the migrant workers are brought to the station, they are being screened in the stations and only those found asymptomatic were allowed to travel. It is mandatory for everyone to wear face cover during the travel.

Meals and drinking water were provided to the passengers by the State at the originating station. On longer routes, railways is providing a meal during the journey. On arrival at the destination, they are being received by the State government concerned.

Less than 50 persons in a coach

To ensure physical distancing during the journey, railways is accommodating not more than 50 migrant workers in each sleeper class coach as against a total of 72 berths. Moreover, these special trains are being operated with 22 to 24 sleeper class coaches and ferrying around 1,100 to 1,200 migrant workers in a train.

“In special trains, railways do not offer any subsidy. However, considering it as a special case, we are giving regular subsidy and charging normal fare. Towards ticket fare, State government is paying us full ticket cost for each passenger,” said an official.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .