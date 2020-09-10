Over 21,000 LRS applications filed across Telangana

Among the 21,041 applications, 9,261 were filed from municipalities, 6,641 from panchayats and 5,139 from municipal corporations, officials said

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Over 21,000 Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications were filed on Wednesday with about a registration fee of Rs.2.14 crore being collected.

Among the 21,041 applications, 9,261 were filed from municipalities, 6,641 from panchayats and 5,139 from municipal corporations, officials said. Only layouts and plots with registered sale deed/title deed existing as on August 26 this year will be considered for regularisation on payment of prescribed charges. For regularisation of their plots, the applicants should submit an online application or at Mee-Seva centre in prescribed format along with relevant documents before October 15. They should also pay registration fee of Rs 1,000 in case of individuals and Rs 10,000 in case of layout developers.

If approved, the applicants have to pay all the prescribed charges before January 31, 2021. Open spaces earmarked in any approved layouts as well as disputed lands including government lands, endowments lands and wakf lands, will not be considered for regularisation.

