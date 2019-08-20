Over 25,000 to run in Hyderabad Marathon

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: The ninth edition of the Airtel Hyderabad Marathon (AHM) will see over 25,000 runners participating in the event across four categories.

The 5K CXO, called Costume Dash, will be held at the Hitex premises on August 24 while the 10K, half marathon and full marathon will be held on August 25.

The event organisers on Tuesday unveiled the Corporate Trophy which will be awarded to corporate giants with maximum number of participants. The event will have a total prize money of Rs 15 lakh for top three finishers in male and female categories of the elite runners in 10, half and full marathon, said race director Abhijeet Madnurkar.

Out of over 25,000 runners, around 4,000 runners are from 30 cities of the country while 130 runners are from abroad including from Kenya and Ethiopia. He said they aim to achieve AIFF certificate by next year.

“We are glad to see the overwhelming response to the event. For the first time, we have runners over 25,000 in the event. We are making all arrangements to make the run a smooth one with as many as 3,500 volunteers, 20 medical stations along the route. Around 15 school and professionals bands will perform to cheer the runners along the way. This year, we have raised Rs 35 lakh in funds through 65 NGOs and over 10,000 runners from corporates are competing,” said Madnurkar.

Two-day sports expo

The Hyderabad Runners Society are also organising a two-day mega sports expo at Hitex Exhibition Grounds on August 23 and August 25. Apart from distributing of bibs for runners, the exhibition will provide a platform for leading sports brands and exhibitors from all segments of sports, fitness and wellness industry to showcase their products and services. Interactive sessions on fitness, running and exercise have also been lined-up during the two-day expo on August 24 and 25.

Fight against fake news

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that the events like these elevate city’s stature in the country. He said that the city had emerged a frontrunner surpassing other metros as the most happening city in the country. However, he added that the city also faced threat from issues such as fake news which spreads fast with unchecked social media and cautioned the citizens to refrain from spreading fake news via social media platforms.

“It is our collective responsibility to fight fake news. Everyone should be responsible and refrain from spreading fake news. If you come across any such news, and if you are not sure of the source, don’t forward it to any groups, even for the sake of fun or curiosity. Many people are becoming victims of this menace.”

“Any Whatsapp group admin found encouraging and spreading such news will be liable for legal actions. It spreads negativity in the society. You can always reach police to lodge a complaint or inform if you come across fake news,” he added.

