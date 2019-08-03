Over 3.5 lakh water conservation measures under Jal Shakti Abhiyan

By | Published: 12:40 pm

New Delhi: In a countrywide effort to enhance water security, especially in water-stressed districts, the Centre initiated Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) has delivered over 3.5 lakh water conservation measures in 256 districts.

The outcome of the first phase of the JSA was announced at a review meeting by Cabinet Secretary in New Delhi on Friday.

Out of these, 1.54 lakh are of water conservation and rainwater harvesting measures, 20000 related to the rejuvenation of traditional water bodies, over 65000 are reuse and recharge structures and 1.23 lakh are watershed development projects.

“An estimated 2.64 crore people have already participated in the Abhiyan making it a Jan Andolan. About 4.25 crore saplings were planted as a part of the efforts,” he said.

Chairing the review, Union Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha appreciated the efforts and commitment shown by the nodal officers in the campaign and encouraged them to closely work with districts for bringing significant changes through key interventions and initiatives.

“JSA has definitely created a lot of buzz in the country, and it will do a lot of good in the years to come. Our aim is to ensure the benefits reach the farmers at the ground-level,” he said.

DDWS Secretary Parameswaran Iyer shared that the JSA has led to an increase in groundwater level, surface water storage capacity, soil moisture in farmlands and increased plant cover.

“The JSA is a collaborative effort of various Ministries of the Centre and State governments, and is primarily a Jal Sanchay campaign, which has gained phenomenal momentum in this past one month,” he said.

“The campaign is successfully running with the involvement of about 1300 officers of the central government joined by state and district officials who are required to take up 3 field visits,” he added.