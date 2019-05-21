Over 300 counting staff on job in Khammam

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Khammam: All arrangements are in place for counting of votes for Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, said District Collector RV Karnan on Tuesday.

Karnan, along with Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal, addressed a press conference here and shared details of the arrangements at Vijaya Engineering College. There are 830 postal ballots and 431 service votes, he said.

In all, 14 tables have been set up for counting votes from 1,798 polling stations. In Khammam Assembly segment, votes would be counted in 23 rounds, in Palair and Sathupalli counting will be done in 20 rounds, in Kothagudem 18 rounds will be conducted, in Wyra 17 rounds and in Aswaraopet 14 rounds will be conducted.

There are 383 counting staff which includes 127 counting assistants, 128 supervisors, 128 micro observers, assistant returning officers and tahsildars. The final result would be announced only after counting of VVPAT slips, Karnan said.

The results would be announced round-wise on Suvidha website, he added. Commissioner of Police Iqbal said the counting centre was divided into six sectors and three-layer security would be provided by 400 police personnel and officials.

Later in the day, Collector Karnan held a meeting with the election agents and representatives of different political parties, and explained them about the counting process. He also visited the counting centre and inspected the arrangements.

Meanwhile, Khammam TRS Parliamentary meeting was convened on Wednesday. The meeting which would take place at TRS district office would be attended by the Lok Sabha candidate Nama Nageswar Rao and other leaders. During the meeting the party election agents would be trained on how to follow the counting process, said party sources.

