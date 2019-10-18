Over 300 Indians deported for illegally entering Mexico

By | Published: 7:00 pm 7:19 pm

New Delhi: More than 300 Indians, who were deported by Mexican immigration authorities for illegally entering the country, reached Delhi airport on Friday on a specially arranged non-scheduled flight.

Of the deported 311 Indians, 310 are men and one woman. All of them were caught over a period of several months in the Mexican states of Oaxaca, Baja California, Veracruz, Chiapas, Sonora, Mexico City, Durango and Tabasco.

The Mexican authorities allege that these Indians had illegally reached Mexico over the last few months to enter the United States.

According to officials, all the Indians had been issued Emergency Certificates – a one-way travel document that allows an Indian citizen to enter India in an emergency.

Such papers are issued to individuals, who either lose or damage their travel documents, or have no valid passports.

This is the first such action taken by Mexico since it enhanced efforts to crack down on people using its territory to sneak into the US. Mexico had agreed to boost up security on the border and expand its policy of taking back migrants.

The move comes after US President Donald Trump in June threatened tariffs on all Mexican imports if the country did not put a check on people entering the US through its borders.