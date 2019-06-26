Over 3,000 cases booked against vehicles ferrying school kids in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 3,873 cases from June 12 to June 25 in a special drive against school buses, mini-vans and auto-rickshaws ferrying schoolchildren.

Special teams were formed to conduct the drive twice a day — once in the morning and evening, i.e. before and after school — across the city.

According to the Traffic Police, special focus was on vehicles without fitness certificates, no driving licences, and drivers driving drunk and overloading vehicles, among others. The teams also held meetings with school managements and bus, van and auto drivers, apart from counselling parents on the precautionary measures to be taken to ensure children’s safety.



The Hyderabad Traffic Police also requested parents not to send their children in a vehicle carrying more than the seating capacity, apart from checking the antecedents and the driving experience of the driver. Officials requested citizens to inform about traffic violations on Facebook and Twitter pages of the Hyderabad Traffic Police, call the Traffic Help Line (9010203626) or via the Traffic Live App.

