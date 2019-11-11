Over 30,000 devotees throng Vemulawada temple in Sircilla

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Scores of devotees thronged Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple, Vemulawada, in the wake of Karthika Somavaram on Monday and Karthika Pournami on Tuesday.

Pilgrims from different parts of the district and other districts have begun to arrive at the temple town from early in the morning. More than 30,000 devotees visited the shrine on Monday alone.

After taking a holy dip in Dharma Gundam, devotees had darshan of residing deity besides offering ‘Kode Mokkulu’ (offering bulls to god). Pilgrims were seen standing in long queues to have a darshan of Rajarajeshwara Swamy. On the other hand, temple authorities cancelled ‘Garbagudi Abhishekams’ for Monday and Tuesday.

