Over 3400 connections covered in HMWSSB survey

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: A special survey carried out by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) with an aim to detect unauthorised connections and structures without water and sewerage connections has started to yield results with officials hoping to generate more revenue.

As part of the survey, HMWSSB has covered over 3,400 connections so far. Officials identified 33 unauthorised water connections, 66 structures without any connections and lack of records in the system, 321 commercial connections and 130 sewerage connections during the course of the survey.

HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore, at a meeting with officials here on Thursday, said due to the survey, there is a scope to earn nearly Rs 1 crore through new connections, including sewer lines and about Rs 10 lakh as monthly charges.

The survey is being conducted based on the CAN numbers and initially it will be conducted in 5,6,7,9, 10 and 11 division limits of HMWSSB. For this purpose, 50 teams have been constituted with over 150 personnel. There are nearly 10 lakh domestic water connections in city while are is only 30,000 commercial connections.

The survey was carried out with an intention of increasing HMWSSB revenue and accordingly, the teams are identifying houses and area, type of water connections to initiate action. Based on the outcome, the survey will be taken up in other divisions in the next phase, said a press release.

