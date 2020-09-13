Over 36 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered in India: Health Ministry

India’s COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise – from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day.

By | Published: 10:52 am

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 recovered patients have seen a “steep exponential rise” from 50,000 patients in May to over 36 lakh patients in September which is “nearly” 3.8 times the active cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

“India’s COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise – from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the Active Cases (under 1/4 total cases),” Union Health Ministry tweeted.

The Ministry further said, “Focussed, collaborative, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardized high-quality clinical care have in tandem led to these encouraging outcomes.”

With the highest spike of 97,570 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, India’s coronavirus tally has gone beyond the 46-lakh mark, the central government said on Saturday.

With this latest spike, the count of COVID-19 cases stands at 46,59,985 of which, there are a total of 9,58,316 active cases while 36,24,197 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union health ministry said.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 77,472 after 1,201 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.