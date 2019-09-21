Over 39 lakh people benefitting under Aasara pension scheme: Errabelli

By | Published: 5:58 pm

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao said on Saturday that over 39.41 lakh people had benefitted under the Aasara pension scheme and till date Rs 23,019 crore was spent by the State Government on the scheme.

Further, the State Government had reduced the age limit to 57 years for eligibility to avail benefits under the scheme. The government was seeking details of such persons from District Collectors, he said, during question hour in the State Assembly.

Telangana extends the highest financial assistance under the scheme in the country. Rajasthan gives Rs.750, Maharashtra Rs.600, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh Rs.500, he informed.

Unlike other States, which extend benefits only under couple of pension categories, Telangana offers benefits for widows, physically challenged, weavers, toddy tappers, HIV/AIDS positive, beedi workers and single women, the Minister said.

Minorities Welfare Minister K Eshwar said 8,013 Imams and Muezzins were being paid honorariums across the State. The programme was launched in 2015 with a honorarium of Rs.1,000, which was revised recently to Rs 5,000 per month, he said.

Complimenting the TRS government for introducing the programme, MIM MLA Mohd. Moazam Khan said due to delay in processing by officials, many applications were getting piled up in the Wakf Board.

Regarding the pending applications, the Minister said all the pending applications will be cleared by identifying eligible persons.

