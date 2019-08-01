Over 4,000 children rescued in fifth phase of Operation Muskaan in Telangana

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: An effort initiated by the Telangana Police to make children smile is yielding results with 4,097 children, including 484 girls, being rescued in just one month.

These children were rescued during the fifth phase of the month-long Operation Muskaan launched by the police in July in coordination with the Women and Child Welfare (W&CW), Labour and Health departments, Child Welfare Committees (CWC), District Child Protection Units, NGOs and shelter homes.

Each team, comprising a Sub-Inspector and four police constables in each sub-division, took part in the operation from July 1 to July 31. The teams rescued children from railway and bus stations, religious places, traffic junctions and footpaths. Specific daily situation reports for collecting data were drafted and the same was used to identify potential spots where child labour and children were likely to be found.

IG (Law and Order, Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra said the unique feature of Muskaan-V was extensive use of technology by rescue teams in the form of facial recognition apps. With a database being developed, repeat incidents in which children involved in child labour were noticed. These would be monitored further with the help of departments concerned.

According to Lakra, a training session was conducted on June 19 to ensure coordination among all stakeholders. The teams were briefed on conducting the operation and Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) to be followed along with laws to be invoked. They were also briefed on the technical apps of the Telangana Police, including TSCOP, Darpan and the child-tracking portal.

Operations Smile and Muskaan are conducted every January and July to trace missing children and those involved in child labour and begging, apart from trafficking victims. The rescued children are later handed over to their parents.

The database of children in Child Care Institutions (CCIs), managed by the W&CW Department, was digitised and shared with the Police Department. “The database is useful to compare photographs of missing/traced/rescued children and compare them with CCI data, which is incorporated in Darpan app,” Lakra said.

