Over 46,000 applications for liquor licences in Telangana

Hyderabad: It is going to be a tight race for liquor traders in Telangana on Friday when a draw of lots will decide who from over 46,000 applicants will get to set up 2,216 wine shops in the State for the licence period 2019-2021.

Dismissing apprehensions of a lukewarm response when there were only about 20,000 applications till Tuesday, the last day for submission of applications (Wednesday) saw the submission of over 26,000 applications till evening, with more coming in. The total had crossed a staggering 46,000 when reports last came in. This is against the 41,000 applications that were received in 2017.

The Prohibition and Excise Department will allot the shops through a draw of lots on October 18. At the same time, the department will generate more revenue through the non-refundable application fee of Rs 2 lakh each collected from the traders this time compared to 2017 when the application fee was only Rs 1 lakh.

