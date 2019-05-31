Over 49k students to appear for Civil Services Prelims in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements are in place for the conduct of Civil Services Preliminary Examination of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) scheduled on Sunday.

As many as 49,033 candidates have registered for the examination from Hyderabad. A total 103 test centres have been constituted by the Hyderabad district administration for smooth conduct of examination. The preliminary test will be conducted in two sessions from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The candidates have been advised to reach the centre one hour before the commencement of the test. The entry into exam venue will be closed 10 minutes prior to commencement of the test i.e. at 9.20 am in the forenoon session and at 2.20 pm for the afternoon session. No candidate will be allowed to enter centre after closure of the gates.

The candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phone, pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media such as pen drive, smart watches, or camera or Bluetooth device or any communication device into exam centre.

The e-admit cards for the admitted candidates have been uploaded on the UPSC website and the same can be downloaded. Along with the e-admit card, the candidates should carry one original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the admit card to the exam centre.