Over 50 aircraft to be delivered to India every year

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:32 pm 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: India will require 1,880 new passenger and cargo aircraft between now and 2038, in response to strong demand, according to Airbus’ latest forecast. Of these, up to 20 per cent could be wide-bodies. Some 1,440 aircraft are for growth and 440 are needed to replace aircraft that will be retired. Taking into account, the 440 retirements, India’s existing domiciled fleet of 510 aircraft will quadruple to 1,950 by 2038. To meet India’s needs, on an average, one Airbus aircraft will be delivered every week for the next 10 years, the company said.

India is set to become one of the world’s largest economies, with some of the world’s fastest growing cities in terms of GDP including Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. In the next 20 years, air transportation is expected to be a key enabler and a beneficiary of this economic growth. Rising wealth and urbanisation, and the Indian Government’s ambitious regional connectivity programmes are all growth drivers. In the next 20 years, Indian traffic is forecast to increase at 8.2 per cent per year, making it the world’s fastest growing market.

“With our world-class engineering and training centres and our 45-strong supplier network, Airbus’ industrial footprint in India has set new standards among international aircraft manufacturers. Today, every Airbus commercial aircraft is partly made in India and we are working to double our sourcing volumes from the country to more than $1 billion by 2025,” said Anand Stanley, president and MD, Airbus India & South Asia.

Boeing showcasing aviation platforms at Wings

Hyderabad: Boeing is showcasing its innovative commercial products and services at Wings India 2020, being held in Hyderabad.

Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, said, “We look forward to being at Wings 2020 and having the opportunity to highlight our ongoing investments in India that span the development of aerospace technology, innovation, production capacity, supply chain, aerospace skilling centres, manufacturing and the modernization of airport infrastructure and airspace.”

In addition to showcasing commercial aviation platforms such as the 787 Dreamliner and 777X, the Boeing exhibit at B8 will focus on the company’s services capabilities to enhance airline operations.

“As India’s middle class expands and more consumers are able to fly, we are seeing tremendous potential for the country’s growth as a commercial aviation hub,” said Darren Hulst, vice president, Commercial Marketing, The Boeing Company. “Boeing’s fuel efficient and capable airplanes will enable this growth.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .