Over 500 undergo disability assessment in Mancherial

Mancherial: As many 507 applicants made a beeline for the monthly Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment (SADERAM) held on the premises of Mancherial district headquarters hospital on Thursday.

Dr Anil, civil surgeon and in-charge resident medical officer of the hospital said that 229 applicants with orthopedic challenges, 145 belonging to ear, nose and throat disabilities, 80 of visual impairments and 53 suffering mental illness underwent the assessment carried out by four doctors. The doctors include Aravind, Bhavya and Sridhar, a psychologist of the town conducted the assessment of disabilities.

According to authorities concerned, the data of assessment would be recorded online and an ID will be created to each applicant before giving certificates to the eligible differently-abled. The process will take around a month of time. The applicants belonging to several parts of the district had their assessment done.

