Over 50,000 policemen deployed for civic polls across Telangana

By | Published: 12:22 am 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Over 50,000 police personnel will be deployed for smooth conduct of the municipal elections to be conducted on Wednesday with special focus on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts and communally sensitive areas.

In addition to the 50,000 personnel, the Police Department is mobilising sufficient forces from the Forest, and Prohibition and Excise Departments along with personnel from the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP). Route mobile teams and specialised forces have been strategically located as per the guidelines of State Election Commission (SEC). Area domination exercises have been carried out extensively to prevent untoward incidents.

Adequate measures were being taken in communally sensitive areas by providing additional resources and a constant vigil was being kept in these areas. According to officials, the process of election has been transparent with registration of 131 First Information Reports (FIRs) against different persons and party activists for indulging in violence and violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC). As per SEC guidelines, a close watch was kept on the flow of cash, liquor, gifts and other articles meant to induce voters. Cash to the tune of Rs 51.36 lakh and liquor worth Rs 21.22 lakh was seized by the flying squads and special teams across the State.

The police booked 1,122 cases under preventive sections of law and 1,745 licensed weapons were also deposited as a preventive measure. No major incident related to municipal polls was reported so far in the State. Efforts were also made to execute pending Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs).

Instructions have been issued to all officers to prevent entry of people from outside who were likely to influence the polling process at the poll bound areas. Measures were taken to appoint senior officers for coordinating the work, assessing daily situation by obtaining regular law and order reports. The police requested people to participate in the election in a democratic spirit in large numbers as done during the Assembly and Parliamentary elections

