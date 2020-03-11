Over 6.15 lakh families benefited under Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak schemes

By | Published: 2:42 pm

Hyderabad: People living in Hyderabad and its surrounding districts turned out to be the major beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes being extended for wedding of brides belonging to Backward Classes, Economically Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Minorities in 2019-2020 financial year. Hyderabad district alone has 15,786 beneficiaries under both the schemes, while Rangareddy district has 8,111 beneficiaries.

Replying to a question on status of the schemes in the State during the Question Hour in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the State government spent Rs 4,572.97 crore for both the schemes from 2014-15 to 2019-20, benefiting more than 6.15 lakh families. While about Rs 1,900.84 crore were spent through BC Welfare department, 2.41 lakh families were benefited. In all, 1.44 lakh families from Minority communities benefited under these schemes where about Rs 1,021.09 crore were spent through Minorities Welfare department.

More than 1.44 lakh SC families received benefits amounting to Rs 1,036.48 crore under Kalyana Lakshmi scheme. Similarly, about Rs 614.56 crore were spent through Tribal Welfare department benefiting over 85,512 tribal families. “We understand that there is delay in distribution of cheques with regard to both the schemes and efforts are being made to reduce the same,” Kamalakar added.

