Over 6.5L tonne paddy to be procured: Koppula Eashwar

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Jagtial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Thursday said over 6.5 lakh tonnes of paddy was expected to arrive at the paddy purchasing centres in the district during the kharif.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating an IKP paddy purchasing centre at Dharur in Jagtial town. Eashwar said the first purchasing centre was being opened in Dharur and more such centres would be established across the district in the coming two days.

He asked the officials to open centres at the earliest since the harvesting season had begun. A total of 370 PPCs had been set up in the district as against 250 centres last year, he said, adding that if necessary, more centres would also be opened.

Stating that the district administration had made all arrangements to procure the paddy yield, Eashwar advised the farmers to dry the crops in the fields before bringing them to the procurement centres. “Otherwise, you face a lot of problems since there is no sufficient space available in PPCs to dry crops,” he said.

In other States, from a farmer, only 15 quintals paddy had been purchased by the government. However, Telangana government was purchasing the entire crop produced by the farmers. Not to give any trouble to farmers, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had instructed officials to procure the entire crop, the Minister said, adding that besides setting up PPCs, seeds, water, fertilizer and other facilities have been provided to farmers after formation of separate Telangana State.

Local MLA Sanjay Kumar said earlier only 3 lakh tons of crop was produced. However, it had doubled with the State government’s initiatives of 24 hours power supply, water facility, seed, and fertilizer.

Agriculture officials were estimating the extent of crop damage due to recent unseasonal rainfall in the district, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter