Over 600 undergoes disability assessment in Mancherial

Published: 8:17 pm

Mancherial: Over 600 differently-abled persons thronged the monthly camp, Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment (SADERAM), held on the premises of Mancherial district headquarters hospital, here on Thursday.

The hospital’s Resident Medical Officer Dr Anil said that Dr Aravind, Bhavya and Sridhar carried out the process of assessment of disability of 320 persons relating to orthopedic, 130 belonging to ophthalmology and 195 persons with ear, nose and tongue problems during the camp. The data of assessment would be recorded online and an ID is going to create to each applicant before giving certificates to the eligible differently-abled.

