Over 60,000 seats allotted in DOST phase-II

Candidates who received seat allotment in the phase-II DOST must self-report online and pay required fee on or before October 6

Hyderabad: Candidates who participated in phase-II admissions of Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2020, have been allotted seats on Thursday.

As many as 41,159 candidates freshly registered for the DOST phase-II and 80,872 including candidates from phase-I exercised their web options for a better seat.

A total of 65,719 including 60,539 fresh seats were allotted in the phase-II. Gender-wise, of the total fresh seat allotments, 32,601 were males and 27,938 were females. During phase-I web counselling, a total of 1,07,645 candidates have reserved their seat through online self-reporting. So far, out of 4,09,450 seats in 986 degree colleges across the State, 2,41,266 are vacant.

Candidates who received seat allotment in the phase-II DOST must self-report online and pay required fee on or before October 6. The seat allotment will be cancelled if candidates fail to self-report online or pay fee before the deadline.

The registration for phase-III DOST can be done till October 5 and web options can be exercised till October 6.

Candidates must report to the final allotted college during October 10 to 15. If candidates fails to report to the allotted college, he/she will forego the allotted seat, DOST convener Prof R Limbadri said.

