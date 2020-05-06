Over 70 held, fake goods worth Rs 1.7 crore seized

By | Published: 5:11 pm

Bengaluru: As many 71 people have been arrested in 56 raids since the lockdown came into force and items worth Rs 1.7 crore seized, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, some people tried to make use of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak to sell fake sanitisers, masks, foodgrains in the agriculture produce markets, illegal liquor and ran illegal gambling centres.

During the raid, 17,312 bottles of fake sanitisers, 2,000 litres of chemicals, 18,750 fake masks, 270 fake thermometers and 1,500 liquor bottles were seized, the police said.

Two cars, mobile phones and a few other goods were also confiscated, they added.