Over 7,000 beds available in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State health officials on Tuesday have released hospital bed availability status in all private and government hospitals in Telangana. There are 4,497 hospital beds in private hospitals and 8,446 beds in government hospitals for Covid-19 patients in the State.

Out of the 4,497 beds in private hospitals, 3,032 beds are occupied while 1465 beds are vacant. In State-run hospitals, 2,242 beds are occupied while 6,204 beds are vacant and are available for Covid-19 positive patients.

The private hospitals in the State have 811 intensive care unit beds with ventilator support out of which 472 beds are already occupied while the remaining 339 beds are vacant. Similarly, there are 1,252 ICU ventilator beds available in all the Government hospitals in Telangana State out of which 272 are occupied while the remaining 979 are vacant and available.

Age wise distribution of cases

Individuals in the prime age group of 21 years and 40 years continue to form the largest chunk of Covid cases in Telangana State. About 47 per cent of the coronavirus positive cases are between 21 years and 40 years while 10 per cent positive cases are from 60 years to 80 years.

The health officials said that 46.13 per cent of the fatalities were due to Covid while 53.87 per cent of persons, who had tested positive for Covid, have co-morbidities.

