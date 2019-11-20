‘Over 7,000 fatal road mishaps being reported in Telangana every year’

By | Published: 12:55 am 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jitendra on Tuesday pointed out that over 7,000 fatal accidents were being reported in the State every year and most of the victims were in their mid-20s and 30s.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a renovated Children’s Traffic Training Park at LB Nagar here, he said, “Road accidents can be controlled by means of educating people on traffic laws and following them strictly.”

The Children’s Traffic Training Park, was renovated by Hero MotoCorp Limited as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Last January, Hero MotoCorp Limited had come forward to renovate the park using its CSR fund and constructed a new building at a cost of Rs 70 lakh, installing furniture, laying road markings, arranging signage and road safety awareness themes for easy understanding of road safety rules. Hero MotoCorp also proposed to set up a simulator, and cycles and bikes in the park building.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat thanked Hero Motors for their gesture. Schoolchildren also spoke on the occasion and thanked both the Rachakonda Police and Hero Motors for the park.

Rajesh Mukhija and Prashant Chopra of Hero Motors, Nagole, and senior police officers from the Rachakonda Police were present.

Rachakonda Traffic Police on overdrive

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Traffic Police is making all efforts to ensure safe journey of commuters and conducted as many as 3,018 traffic awareness programmes since the formation of the Commissionerate.

More emphasis was on creating awareness and education involving traffic experts of various departments and inviting senior officers of the Police and Road Transport Authority.

Traffic Education van along with trained staff with equipment and awareness material were permanently deployed to move around and particularly cover the colleges, schools, RTC bus depots, lorry parking areas, auto stands and other public places to improve traffic sense among the road users. Officials said as a part of spreading awareness among students from the early stage, traffic awareness programmes were being organised at Traffic Children Park in LB Nagar apart from summer camps.

Some of the major initiatives taken up by the Traffic Police include installation of new traffic signals at Jagdevpur, Peerzadiguda, Dammaiguda, Chengicherla and Rampally cross roads.

Officials also installed two speed boards on the Outer Ring Road apart from procuring six movable Virtual Messaging Boards. Since its inception in 2016, the Commissionerate has procured eight Laser Speed Guns and 160 Fixed Reflective Delineators for locate on the highways and internal roads.

