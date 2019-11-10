Over 8.90 lakh inter students apply for IPE in Telangana

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: More than 8.90 lakh intermediate students have registered so far for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) scheduled to be held in March, 2020. Of the total, 4.50 lakh are first year students while 4.40 lakh candidates applied for the second year intermediate examinations. The last date for payment of examination fee without late fee concluded on November 7.

With a late fee of Rs 100 and Rs 500, students can register for the examinations till November 18 and November 28 respectively. The examination fee can also be paid with a late fee of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 till December 9 and December 17 respectively.

The fee for first year science and arts students and second year arts students is Rs 470 while for the second year science students, the exam fee is Rs 650. Students who wish to appear for first or second year vocational examinations without practical papers should pay Rs 470 and Rs 650 with practical paper. The Board of Intermediate Education has asked students and parents to pay only prescribed examination fee in the colleges.

