Over 80% Hyderabadi kids suffer oral issues

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Hyderabad: According to a study conducted on oral health, as much as 82 per cent of the children in Hyderabad have exhibited oral health issues. The multi-city study conducted by KANTAR IMRB for Colgate-Palmolive (India) said that the 8 out of 10 children in India suffer from oral health issues, highlighting the importance of improving oral care.

Another finding from the survey was the significant difference between the actual dental health condition of children and the state of their oral health as believed by their parents. ‘At least 8 out of 10 parents surveyed believed that their children have healthy teeth, while a dental examination found that around 80 per cent of those children in Hyderabad actually suffer from at least one oral health problem,’ the study said.

It also revealed that most children in India do not follow essential oral care practices such as brushing twice daily and regular dental check-up. The survey said that 8 out of 10 children who consumed sweetened products daily suffer from oral health issues.

“Most parents don’t know that milk teeth in a child need to be cared for from the time they erupt in the baby’s mouth. These teeth contribute significantly to the toddler’s overall growth,” said Dr Meenakshi S Kher, Member of the Indian Society of Pedodontics and Preventive Dentistry (ISPPD).

