Over 8,000 cases in Andhra Pradesh

By | Published: 12:45 am

Amaravati: Showing no signs of abating, the coronavirus spread continued at a virulent pace in Andhra Pradesh as a new record number of 8,147 cases were added in a day, pushing the States gross further up to 80,858 on Friday.

The State now has 39,990 active cases after 39,935 patients recovered from the infection and 933 died, including 49 reported on Friday.

On the testing front, it crossed another milestone, as the number of samples examined crossed the 15 lakh mark. The infection positivity rate shot up to 5.24 per cent while the recovery rate fell marginally to 49.39 per cent after touching 51.65 per cent on Thursday after higher discharges in the last two days.

The mortality rate remained at 1.15 per cent. The infection spread appeared to be in an alarming proportion in East Godavari district where, for the second consecutive day, over 1,000 cases were reported.

With the addition of 1,029 fresh infections, East Godavari district now has a total of 11,067 Covid-19 cases of which 7,577 were still active.

