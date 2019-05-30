Over 8,000 school buses unfit for use in Telangana

By | Published: 12:16 am 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: Despite the school season all set to commence shortly, as many as 8,753 educational institute buses in the city are yet to obtain the mandatory fitness certificate (FC) from the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

The data with RTA shows that there are a total of 12,977 buses of various educational institutes in Greater Hyderabad limits of which 2,319 belong to Hyderabad district while 5,497 and 5,161 buses are in Rangareddy and Medchal districts, respectively.

Out of 8,753 buses, about 3,881 buses alone are from Rangareddy district which have not obtained the fitness certificates so far. In Hyderabad district, more than 70 per cent of buses and in Medchal district, over 50 per cent of these school and college buses are yet to obtain the certificate.

It is mandatory for all educational institution buses to renew the FCs from the RTA every year after inspection of the physical condition of the bus and before they are put to use for transporting students when classes commence.

According to transport officials, school managements were told to obtain FCs and those who are yet to acquire it, need to immediately go for the test without delay. Apart from registration papers, driving license and other documents, it is mandatory for every school or college bus to carry the FC, officials said.

Joint Transport Commissioner (IT & Vigilance), C Ramesh said that to ensure the safety of students going in these buses, RTA authorities act tough against managements over the issue of fitness certificate. “About 701 cases were booked against the buses for failing to provide FC during our checks during the last academic year,” he said.

Out of 8,753, about 1,376 buses were more than 15 years old and they will not be issued the fitness certificates, Ramesh added.

Raids would be intensified to check whether school buses were having fitness certificate once the schools reopen and buses of the managements found flouting the guidelines of motor vehicle act, will be seized, officials said.

School managements were directed to appoint the driver with valid heavy vehicle driving license along with a cleaner for every bus, they added.

