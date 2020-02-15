Over 82 per cent polling in Nizamabad PACS elections

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Nizamabad: The Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS) elections were held peacefully in erstwhile Nizamabad district, which registered 82.83 polling percentage, while Kamareddy district registered 82.77.

In Nizamabad, elections were held for 63 PACS and 411 TCS. There were a total of 45,309 voters in the 411 societies. Of the total voters, 37,718 cast their vote, taking the poll percentage to 83.246 in the elections. In Kamareddy district, there were 43 PACS with 49,700 voters. A total of 41,137 voters cast their vote, registering a poll percentage of 82.77.

Erstwhile Nizamabad district has 144 PACS, of which 38 were elected unanimously. Elections were held for 741 director posts and 2,566 candidates contested in the elections.

