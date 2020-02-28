Over 9.65 lakh students to appear for Intermediate examinations in Telangana

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: A total of 9,65,839 students, including 4,80,516 first year and 4,85,323 second year, have registered for the Intermediate public examinations scheduled from March 4.

The Education Department has constituted 1,339 centres across the State, while an equal number of chief superintendents and departmental officers will be deployed for the examinations. This apart, the 1,339 exam centres will have 25,550 invigilators. Students can download hall tickets from ‘tsbie.cgg.gov.in‘ from noon on February 28.

The chief superintendents were instructed not to insist on the signature of any authority on downloaded hall-tickets. The department has identified student counsellors in every college and directed principals of junior colleges to publicise names of the counsellors along with mobile numbers.

Students have been advised not to panic under any circumstances as necessary orders were issued to all District Intermediate Education Officers (DIEO) and District Examination Committees to resolve their problems.

All students were also advised to reach the examination hall an hour before the commencement of the exam i.e. 8 am. The candidates have to fill their biodata on the OMR sheet between 8.45 am and 9 am.

Students have to occupy their seats by 8.45 am. However, they will be given a 15-minute grace period from 8.45 am to 9 am. No student will be allowed into the centre after 9 am under any circumstance, the board said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.