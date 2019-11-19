Over one lakh 2BHKs by Dec-end in Telangana

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Nearly one lakh eligible families are likely to realise their dream and step into the much-awaited double-bedroom houses before Sankranti festive season. Against a total of 2.83 lakh double-bedroom houses sanctioned by the State government, around 99,554 houses will be ready before December end this year.

Of the total 2.83 lakh double-bedroom houses, including one lakh houses in GHMC area, sanctioned by the State government, tenders were invited for about 2.38 lakh houses and finalised tenders for around 1.99 lakh houses in the State. Construction of 1.79 lakh double-bedroom houses was taken up where about 36,136 houses are ready for occupation. Recently, a few houses were handed over to the beneficiaries by Ministers over last one month.

Among the districts, the highest number of 5,408 houses has been completed in Siddipet district, followed by 2,607 in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and 2,214 in Mahabubnagar district. In GHMC area, tenders were finalised for all one lakh double bedroom houses and construction work had commenced for 97,722 houses. Around 7,944 houses are ready for occupation and another 77,406 houses will be ready by December end.

“About 99,554 houses are in final stages of construction including electrification, underground drainage canals, and streetlights among others. All these colonies are being connected with drinking water facility under Mission Bhagiratha scheme. They will be ready by the end of December and will be handed over to eligible beneficiaries by district in-charge Ministers concerned,” said an official in the Housing department.

The State government spent a total Rs 6,992.5 crore as on November 1, for construction of 1.34 lakh houses including 99,554 houses which will be ready by December end. About Rs 6.29 lakh is being spent for construction of each double bedroom house. Officials are confident of completing construction of all 1.79 lakh houses during this financial year itself.

