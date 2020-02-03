Over one lakh devotees visit Cheruvugattu temple in Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:20 am

Nalgonda: Over one lakh devotees flocked to Cheruvugattu temple in the district on Sunday to watch the celestial wedding of Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy and Parvathi Devi, performed in the wee hours.

One of the main Shaivite temples in the State, Cheruvugattu temple, more familiar as Telangana’s Srisailam, is located 15 km from Nalgonda and 89 km from Hyderabad. People in large numbers started coming to Cheruvugattu from late evening on Saturday to witness the auspicious event of the celestial wedding. By midnight, the premises of temple was packed with the devotees.

As part of the annual jatara, celestial wedding of Ramalingeshwara Swamy and Parvathi Devi was performed by the temple priests at 4 am. On behalf of the State government, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah offered silk clothes (pattau vasthralu) for the celestial wedding. During the celestial wedding, the hill shrine echoed with chants of “Hara Hara Mahadeva .. .. Shamboo Shankara” by the devotees. As per the tradition, devotees brought ‘Thalanbaralu” (Turmeric mixed rice) and placed them at a place located near Kalyana mandapam on the hill shrine.

Prior to the celestial wedding, “Edurkolu” ritual was performed to the presiding deities of the temple. Huge number of devotees also took a holy dip in the temple pond since it is believed that the water of the pond has medicinal values and cures diseases.

The shiva sathulu dance has also become a special attraction at the jatara. The temple was decked up with colourful lights and flowers on the occasion of jatara. The district authorities provided the required facilities including drinking water to the devotees at the jatara.

The temple priest Ch Ramalingeshwara Sharma said the annual jatara would conclude on February 7 with gramotsav in Cheruvugattu. According to mythology, lord Parashuram installed Shiva Lingam on the hill shrine of Cheruvugattu, which brought significance to the place.

The police made elaborate security arrangements at the jatara and monitored the jatara with more than 30 CCTVs that were installed for the occasion. Vehicles were not allowed on to hill shrine in view of the rush of devotees.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .