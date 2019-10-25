Over one lakh expected for KCR’s meeting in Huzurnagar

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Suryapet: Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday said over one lakh people would attend “Praja Ashirvada Sabha” to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Huzurnagar on Saturday.

The Minister, along with Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, inspected the arrangements for the public meeting. He also instructed local party leaders to avoid any inconvenience to the people who would be attending the meeting.

Speaking to the media, Jagadish Reddy said the Chief Minister would announce several initiatives, both welfare and development, for the people of Huzurnagar at the meeting. He thanked Huzurnagar voters for electing TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy in the by-election and reposing faith and confidence in the Chief Minister.

“The faith shown by the people has only placed more responsibility on the State government to work more efficiently,” he said. “The State government will work with dedication and commitment for the development of the State and welfare of the needy,” he maintained.

He said the Chief Minister would reach Huzurnagar by road and attend the public meeting. Special measures would also be taken to avoid any traffic jam as more than one lakh people were expected to attend the meeting.

Rajeshwar Reddy asked the people to voluntarily attend the public meeting. Though the election campaign meeting of the Chief Minister at Huzurnagar was cancelled due to rain, the people of the constituency elected Saidi Reddy with a huge majority, he said.

